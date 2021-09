WILMINGTON, Del.—As the rapid expansion of the health care market goes, so goes DuPont's Liveo line of health care solutions in the medical silicone elastomer space. DuPont said Sept. 7 that its 2019 investment in medical-grade elastomer mixers at the Healthcare Industries Materials Site in Hemlock, Mich., is coming to fruition, as the mixers have been installed and will begin operating Sept. 29.