A heady blast of herbal berry and eucalyptus aromas opens this powerful representation of the Cachapoal Andes subzone. On the palate, this five-grape Cabernet Sauvignon blend is kicking and jumpy, with energy and intensity. Coffee, mocha and oaky flavors vie with spicy berry and currant notes, while this remains overtly oaky on a finish with power to spare. Drink through 2028. Michael Schachner.