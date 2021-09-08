Transitioning Our Entry Porch for Fall {Painted Concrete!}

I absolutely love all the character and personality in this home, care of designer Ben Pentreath. In 2013, we were engaged to work on the interior decoration of a substantial Edwardian house in Hampstead. The fine house was in need of significant refurbishment, and we worked closely with the local Hampstead architects Charlton Brown in developing internal layouts and plans for the new owners, a recently-married young couple. These developed to include an underground swimming pool, new kitchen extension and a significant remodelling of some of the internal spaces. Jointly with the clients, we drew inspiration from the Arts and Crafts, in particular the papers of William Morris, but in combination with other themes and strands that ranged from the late 19th century aesthetic movement, through mid-century modernism, to significant contemporary elements. Surrounded by generous gardens and trees, the house has the hint of a rural atmosphere; this too provided part of the inspiration, and we used soft, natural materials and floor coverings. The mood is designed to be calm and tranquil, but to provide visual richness and stimulation throughout.