CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Elements Festival Turned Into a Disaster

By Stephen Jabaut
EDMTunes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay what you want to about the cancellation of Bonnaroo. But if you were wondering what the festival might have looked like if it carried on, look no further than the Elements Festival of Lakewood, Pennsylvania. The Fourth Annual Elements Festival, which boasted headliners Chris Lake, Claude Von Stroke, and...

www.edmtunes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Lakewood#Fyre#Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Ligonier, INPosted by
The Goshen News

Marshmallow festival turns 30

LIGONIER — The 30th edition of the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival begins Friday and runs through Labor Day. Kids activities kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Kenney Park. The festival includes merchant and food vendors, games, bingo, midway rides and other family-oriented events. Friday evening’s events will take place at...
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Chile Pepper Food Festival turns up the heat in Berks

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Friday was a great day to head to the Chile Pepper Food Festival in Berks County. The festival at William Delong Park in the Maxatawny Township village of Bowers started small about a quarter-century ago and has gotten significantly bigger over the years. "The first festival...
Pennsylvania StateYour EDM

Elements Festival Issues Apology to Attendees for “Logistical Issues & Disappointments”

Elements Music & Arts Festival has responded with an apology following its 2021 installment, which has been widely criticized by attendees and compared to Fyre Festival. In its fourth year, the “rain or shine” event was set to take place over September 3 – 6 in the secluded area of Lakewood, Pennsylvania. However, storms caused by Hurricane Ida caused a number of problems that snowballed into more problems — logistical issues and long wait times, as well as unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
FestivalComplex

Elements EDM Festival Leaves Attendees Upset Over Conditions and Wait Times

Some attendees of a recent EDM festival are comparing it to the the 2017 Fyre Festival catastrophe. The 2021 edition of Elements Music & Arts Festival, which was promoted as a “lakefront paradise” experience by organizers, left many attendees upset, according to EDM.com. The event, which ran from Friday to Monday and took place in Pennsylvania, resulted in some attendees complaining about logistical and organizational issues, even creating a Facebook page to air out their concerns with others.
MoviesWashington City Paper

City Lights: DC Shorts International Film Festival Turns 18

If long summer blockbusters aren’t your thing, then a weeklong celebration of high-brow film may be just right. The 18th edition of the DC Shorts International Film Festival begins Sept. 9 with a virtual reception honoring the 95 films from 26 countries making up this 10-day showcase. (Also, a handful of in-person screenings are back for this year’s affair.) The festival is a celebration of the filmmaking accomplishments of some of the world’s most talented creators, whose presented work was chosen from over 900 submissions across the globe. Four shorts will make their world premiere, seven will debut for the first time in North America, and five will be shown for the first time in the U.S. Genres, topics, filmmaking styles, and subjects vary per film, but the scheduled 90-minute screening sessions—called showcases—tie together works with similar themes to help viewers appreciate the way each director’s unique approaches to the medium relates to one another in a condensed time. DC Shorts’ Director of Programming Joe Bilancio calls it “cinematic dim sum,” for showcases’ ability to mix foreign language, American, animation, and documentary-style films into one continuous session. One showcase of note, happening at the Goethe-Institut on Sept. 10, spotlights District-based filmmakers, whose documentaries center on the theme of marginalization. Miss Alma Thomas: A Life in Color revisits 1972 and 2009 to show the pioneering path of the Black woman who made history at the Whitney Museum of American Art and the White House; Ourselves, in Stories centers on minority voices trying to carve out a space for themselves in the indie comic community; Oversight follows the day-to-day work of the District’s Office of the Inspector General to identify fraud and abuse in the city’s governance. Panel discussions and workshops for aspiring and early-career artists will also be peppered throughout the festival. The festival runs Sept. 9 to Sept. 19 at JxJ Theater, 1529 16th St. NW, Goethe-Institut Washington, 1377 R St. NW, and virtually. dcshorts.com. $12-$140. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required for all in-person events.
Clarence, NYkentonbee.com

Festivals

Sat. 11 Summer Plein Air & Art Show and Holiday Arts & Crafts Show — The Clarence Arts and Crafts Society wasn’t going to gamble on not having their annual shows, so they combined the two events into one Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St., Clarence; Free to attend. Music Is Art […]
Chicago, ILedmidentity.com

ARC Music Festival Brought the Best Out of Chicago

ARC Music Festival brought house and techno fans together from everywhere to party in the birthplace of house music over Labor Day Weekend. Smack dab in the middle of Westside Chicago sits the small, but ever-so-popular Union Park, which has become a home to festivals such as Summer Smash, Pitchfork, and now ARC Music Festival. This brand new festival by Auris Presents is a gleaming representation of everything the Windy City has to offer including food, artistry, and creativity, along with a plethora of talented house and techno artists, of course.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

An Arthouse Turning Point? Festival Buzz Builds Heat For Fall Releases – Specialty Preview

A glum arthouse market may be entering a gateway weekend into happier days after months of distributors — with rare exceptions — pulling out their hair at dismal per-screens averages. That’s because festival buzz is mounting for film after film – from Card Counter, Dune and Spencer (debuted in Venice, opening respectively Sept 10, Oct. 22 and Nov. 5), to King Richard and Cyrano (premiered at Telluride, in theaters Nov. 19 and Dec. 31, respectively). The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Dear Evan Hansen open in theaters on Sept, 17 and Sept. 24 after Toronto premieres. Wes Anderson’s The French...
MusicEDMTunes

ARC Music Festival Set a High Bar for New Festivals

Today’s music festival landscape is very treacherous. It’s littered with the abandoned social media pages of festivals that have long since been put out to pasture. Today’s music festivals are mostly all organized under one of the major promotional groups like Insomniac or AEG Presents or Made Events. For a brand new festival to be launched it takes a lot of guts, good planning, and a stellar lineup. Many never make it the 2nd year or have major problems in the first few years. Chicago‘s ARC Music Festival totally stuck the landing, exceeding all expectations. Sure the production might be a little better at Electric Zoo, but that’s a festival with longstanding corporate backing and years of experience in the same venue. The fact that it was the first year of this festival makes the whole thing even more astounding. This festival is here to stay.
MusicShropshire Star

Music fans arrive at TRNSMT festival

The festival runs from Friday to Sunday in Glasgow. Music lovers have been arriving at the TRNSMT festival which opened in Glasgow on Friday. Up to 50,000 people a day are expected to attend the festival which is taking place at Glasgow Green from September 10-12, with performers including Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, Amy Macdonald and The Chemical Brothers.
Manton, MICadillac News

Big crowd turns out for Manton Harvest Festival parade on Monday

MANTON — Thousands of people stood or sat along the sidewalks of downtown Manton Monday as a menagerie of floats, performers, vehicles and people meandered by as part of the Harvest Festival parade. This year’s parade featured the Manton high school marching band, Cadillac high school marching band, the Cadillac...
RelationshipsEssence

Trina Is Engaged!

The Baddest Bride! Check out Trina's engagement ring and learn more about her soon-to-be husband, fellow Miami native Raymond Taylor. Already known as “The Baddest,” Trina is set to become the baddest bride soon enough. The rapper shared during a Live with influencer Stormy Wellington on Thursday that boyfriend Raymond Taylor proposed to her the night before. She showed off her large engagement ring during the chat.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy