Redbird legacy: Family’s ISU connection stretches back 110 years
Dr. Mary Ryder, M.A. ’81, has a unique bond to the University. Her family connection began 110 years ago and spans four generations. Mary’s grandmother, Irene (Valentine) Blacker, attended Illinois State Normal University (ISNU) in the summers of 1911 and 1912, along with her sister Daisy. Another sister, Kathryn, attended in the summer of 1916. The sisters taught in country schools and completed continuing education credits.news.illinoisstate.edu
