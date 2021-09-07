CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands (BSAI) Halibut Abundance-Based Management (ABM) of Amendment 80 Prohibited Species Catch (PSC) Limit

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
 6 days ago

Notice of availability of a draft environmental impact statement (DEIS); request for comments. This DEIS is prepared pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to assess the environmental impacts from alternatives associated with a proposed management measure to link the Pacific halibut (Hippoglossus stenolepis) prohibited species catch (PSC) limit for the Amendment 80 commercial groundfish trawl fleet in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands (BSAI) groundfish fisheries to halibut abundance. The objectives of linking the PSC limit are to minimize halibut PSC to the extent practicable under National Standard 9 of the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act (MSA) and to achieve optimum yield in the BSAI groundfish fisheries on a continuing basis under National Standard 1. The action would also be expected to provide incentives for the Amendment 80 fleet to minimize halibut mortality at all times. Achievement of these objectives could result in additional harvest opportunities in the commercial halibut fishery.

www.fisheries.noaa.gov

IFLScience

We Now Know Why Human Feet Keep Washing Up In The US And Canada

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
News Channel 3-12

Algae bloom reaches danger level at California reservoir

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) — A bloom of toxic blue-green algae in a Central California reservoir has reached the danger level. The state Department of Water Resource said Tuesday that lab results show an increase in toxin levels at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County. Boating is allowed but people and pets should avoid physical The post Algae bloom reaches danger level at California reservoir appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

This country could be wiped off the map by climate change

The South Pacific country of Tuvalu could be wiped off the map within a few hundred years, according to a new climate report. The deep dive into the effects and future of global warming was published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on 9 August, ahead of the COP26 conference due to be held in Glasgow in October.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Policy#Aleutian Islands#Bering Sea#Nepa#Psc
SFGate

California's disappearing salmon

HELLTOWN, Calif. - The name doesn't seem to fit this quiet place set above a gentle swerve in Butte Creek, just an old span of bridge, some rusted-out mining equipment manufactured before this state was officially a state, and a seldom-used house. But the harsh reality becomes apparent quickly, a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

A Recent Reversal Discovered in the Response of Greenland’s Ice Caps to Climate Change

Greenland may be best known for its enormous continental scale ice sheet that soars up to 3,000 meters above sea level, whose rapid melting is a leading contributor to global sea level rise. But surrounding this massive ice sheet, which covers 79% of the world’s largest island, is Greenland’s rugged coastline dotted with ice capped mountainous peaks. These peripheral glaciers and ice caps are now also undergoing severe melting due to anthropogenic (human-caused) warming. However, climate warming and the loss of these ice caps may not have always gone hand-in-hand.
EARTH SCIENCE
SFGate

A California park's name, rooted in a racist history for over a century, could change for good

The long-contested name of a popular Northern California state park steeped in a violent history may soon change for good. Located near the craggy seaside cliffs of Trinidad, Calif., Patrick’s Point State Park is known for its coastal scenery, winding trails shrouded in spruce trees, the rocky tide pools that inspired a Nickelodeon cartoon and sandy shores dotted with agate. But a recent press release shared by California State Parks describes how the name of this serene oasis in Humboldt County traces back to Irish homesteader Patrick Beegan who allegedly claimed the land in the mid-1800s and was accused of murdering numerous Native Americans who originally lived there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Payson Roundup

Global scientists: Arizona faces climate disaster

Wallow in that lovely monsoon moisture. Because we’re in for it. But maybe not so much in Payson or the White Mountains. You can draw all of those conclusions from the latest United Nations Climate Assessment, a massive, 4,000-page study involving 200 scientists from 195 countries — to prepare for November’s worldwide climate summit.
ARIZONA STATE
ABQJournal

Is methane reduction the low-hanging fruit?

The new August 2021 landmark report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) contained a full chapter on “short-lived pollutants like methane.” We know methane is over 80 times more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than CO2, so it’s a very potent and dangerous greenhouse gas. The...
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Permafrost lab enables scientists to track climate change impact

Alaska’s permafrost tunnel research facility, run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, remains on the cutting-edge of science and technology more than a half-century after it was established as a natural resource laboratory. Dug into a large block of permafrost, the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory...
FAIRBANKS, AK
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

NOAA Fisheries Adjusts Atlantic Bluefin Tuna General Category September Subquota to 207.3 mt through Quota Transfer

NOAA Fisheries has transferred 113.8 metric tons (mt) of Atlantic bluefin tuna quota from the Reserve category to the General category for the remainder of the September time period. This action accounts for an accrued overharvest of 53.8 mt from previous time-period subquotas in 2021 and provides additional opportunity for General category fishermen to participate in the September General category fishery, which opened on September 1, 2021. The adjusted September 2021 subquota is 207.3 mt.
AGRICULTURE
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Assessing the U.S. Climate in August 2021

During meteorological summer (June-August), the average temperature for the Lower 48 was 74.0°F, 2.6°F above average, nominally eclipsing the extreme heat of the Dust Bowl in 1936 by nearly 0.01°F and essentially tying 1936 for the warmest summer on record. A record 18.4 percent of the contiguous U.S. experienced record-warm temperatures for this season. For August, the contiguous U.S. average temperature was also 74.0°F, 1.9°F above the 20th-century average and ranked as the 14th-warmest August on record. For the year to date, the contiguous U.S. temperature was 55.6°F, 1.8°F above the 20th-century average, ranking 13th warmest in the January-August record.
ENVIRONMENT
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

2021 Commercial Blueline Tilefish Possession Limit Reduction

This action affects federally permitted vessels fishing for blueline tilefish in the Tilefish Management Unit. This reduction is required by regulation because, as of September 3, 2021, the blueline tilefish commercial fishery was projected to reach or exceed 70 percent of the 2021 total allowable landings (TAL) of 24,924 lb.
AGRICULTURE
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Amendment 7 to the Atlantic Bluefish Fishery Management Plan

NOAA Fisheries is proposing to approve and implement measures included in Amendment 7 to the Atlantic Bluefish Fishery Management Plan, as submitted by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council. This amendment would revise the goals and objectives of the fishery management plan, reallocate quota between the commercial and recreational fisheries, reallocate commercial quota among the states, implement a rebuilding plan using a constant fishing mortality strategy, revise the sector quota transfer measures, and revise how management uncertainty is applied during the specifications process. Amendment 7 is intended to use the best information available to update the Bluefish Fishery Management Plan by responding to changes in stock health and distribution, while recognizing economic need and reliance throughout the management area.

