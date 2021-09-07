CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amendment 80 Program - Federal Register Rules and Notices

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands (BSAI) Fishery Management Plan Amendment 80 allocated several BSAI non-pollock trawl groundfish species among trawl fishery sectors, and facilitated the formation of harvesting cooperatives in the non-American Fisheries Act (non-AFA) trawl catcher/processor sector. The groundfish species directly affected by Amendment 80 include Atka mackerel, Aleutian Islands Pacific ocean perch, flathead sole, Pacific cod, rock sole, and yellowfin sole. In addition, Amendment 80 modified the management of halibut and crab prohibited species catch (PSC) limits.

www.fisheries.noaa.gov

