Amendment 80 Program - Federal Register Rules and Notices

) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be waning in the spring. As case numbers fell and vaccination numbers rose, mask mandates eased, and people returned to offices. Life was moving toward some sort of new normal. It’s since become clear that the pandemic wasn’t ending so much as entering a new phase. The Delta variant has COVID case numbers climbing in parts of the country once again. Similar to the pandemic’s early days, certain regions are running out of beds in their ICUs. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Experts believe that mass vaccination combined with vigilant masking is the only realistic path out of the pandemic. Vaccination mandates are being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. On Thursday, President Biden announcedbroad vaccine requirements with the potential to affect approximately 100 million Americans. When the federal government’s rules start hasn’t been determined. But the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for use in anyone at least 16 years old strengthened the legal ground on which it will be built. Some Republican governors have promised to sue the administration for the pending rules, claiming them to be unconstitutional.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO