Immigration

Some Afghans evacuated by US seek asylum in Germany

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say dozens of people evacuated from Afghanistan by the United States military have applied for asylum in Germany during their layovers at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base. So far about 90 of the roughly 34,000 flown to Ramstein have requested asylum in Germany. Both countries say their decision to do so is in keeping with existing rules and practice. Some 22,000 evacuees have already left the base for the United States or other locations. Still, German authorities have reached out to their U.S. counterparts to discuss the issue, which comes less than a month before Germany’s national election on Sept. 26. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at Ramstein on Wednesday.

