Jessie Tu and the Fashionably Regressive Approach to Reading

Sad girls need prayer too. Recently I asked a friend if they prayed for me. “I pray for people who’re suffering,” they replied. Caretaking is often troubled by the expectations we place on it. Traditions become haunting, desire becomes refracted and twisted by missed connections and unsent messages. I’ve felt like a Sally Rooney character at many points during my life, wondering why even when I have some agency, I ask to be hit or choose nonreciprocal romantic entanglements. What did it say about me that I craved to be treated poorly like Marianne or Frances? It can seem so boring, this desire for cruelty to feel fragile in the face of power and control. The abundance of novels about self-destructive white women is only growing by the day, women who set aside desire or optimism in favor of a sharp stoicism. Their power is as wounding to others as it is to themselves, though their projections are not always explored. They allow themselves a little misogyny as a treat.