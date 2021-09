If you or someone you know is looking into starting a business and needs financing, then our story could save them a great deal of money, frustration and disappointment. “There are many pitfalls to avoid when securing funding for your first business, and understanding the risks is critical to success, your own peace of mind, and – something so often not considered – the impact on your family if the wrong type of financing is selected,” says Mike Rozman, CEO and co-founder of online lender BoeFly and a former VP at JP Morgan Chase Global Bank.