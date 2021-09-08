CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Hyundai Goes All-In on Hydrogen With Its ‘Trailer Drone’ and More

By Vanessa Bates Ramirez
singularityhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the grim outlook reported by the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report last month and frequent reports of extreme weather events all over the world, the climate crisis feels like it’s getting more dire by the week. Accordingly, calls for action are intensifying, and companies and governments are scrambling for solutions. Renewables are ramping up, innovative energy storage technologies are being brought to the table, and pledges to go carbon-neutral are piling up as fast as, well, carbon.

singularityhub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Fuel#Ipcc#Sixth Assessment Report#Hyundai Motor Group#Hydrogen Wave Forum#The Vision Fk#Mckinsey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
Carstopgear.com

The Hyundai Vision FK is a 680bhp hydrogen sports car

Plus, it gets batteries and electronics from Rimac and will do 0-62mph in less than four seconds. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Hyundai Group has outlined the next phase in its massive push towards widespread...
CarsCNET

Hyundai debuts wild 670-hp hydrogen plug-in hybrid performance concept

Most of the talk around Hyundai's newly announced Hydrogen Vision 2040 plan revolves around the full conversion of the automaker's commercial fleet to fuel cell tech. Hyundai grabbed my attention, however, when it rolled out the Vision FK concept, a 670-horsepower fuel cell plug-in hybrid sports car. As best as...
EconomyAUTOCAR.co.uk

Hyundai to make hydrogen fuel cell vehicles mainstream by 2040

New 671bhp Vision FK sports car spearheads hydrogen push; FCEVs to cost the same as BEVs from 2030. Hyundai will seek to "popularise hydrogen" by 2040 with a raft of initiatives aimed at positing the fuel as an alternative to all-out battery electrification, and not just in the private vehicle sector.
Long Beach, CAjust-auto.com

Hino reveals hydrogen powered freight truck

Toyota-owned Hino Trucks has revealed a Class 8 (heavy-duty) hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in the US. The Hino XL8 prototype is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell electric drivetrain and was shown at the 2021 ACT Expo in Long Beach, California. “It’s amazing what our team has been able...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Hyundai Motor vows to popularize hydrogen energy by 2040

Considering hydrogen as the flexible renewable fuel source to achieve carbon emission reduction in the future, Hyundai Motor Group in South Korea plans to invest more in new hydrogen energy products and to foster a worldwide hydrogen society by 2040, making it pervasive in every aspect of human daily life.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Hyundai Oilbank looks to expand hydrogen footprint, cut refining portfolio

South Korea moving swiftly on build hydrogen facilities: Platts Analytics. Hyundai Oilbank to set up fuel cell separator facility in Daesan. Hydrogen investments would lead to relatively smaller oil refining presence. From setting up separators for fuel cells to expanding the retail fuel network, South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank is pushing...
Industrytorquenews.com

Big Shift Is Happening With Tesla 4680 Battery Production

Tesla's reported negotiations with Chinese battery producers for its 4680 EV battery production, show a big shift in the electric battery production industry. The EV battery business is being shaped by partnerships. For the production of the high-performance batteries that are installed in the electric cars of the industry pioneer...
CarsInverse

Tesla: Elon Musk-shared video reveals Model S Plaid's record-breaking speed

Tesla’s next electric car just reached a new milestone in the race to electrification. On Thursday, CEO Elon Musk shared a photo on Twitter of a lap time for the recently-released Tesla Model S Plaid. The sedan took on the Nürburgring, Germany’s legendary racetrack venue, and came away with the official world speed record for a production electric car. The following day, Tesla shared a video on YouTube of the record-breaking run.
EconomyPosted by
SlashGear

Hyundai teases Hydrogen Wave reveal for September 7

Hyundai Motor Group has announced that it will reveal its vision for something it calls the Hydrogen Wave global forum. The reveal of Hydrogen Wave will happen on September 7 on YouTube. Hydrogen Wave is a global virtual forum Hyundai says represents its plans for a new “wave” of hydrogen-based products and technologies.
Carscartechnewz.com

Hyundai’s New Hydrogen Cell Performance Car to be Unveiled on September 7!!

Korean car maker Hyundai will launch the hydrogen-powered car performance saloon. The new saloon, as per the brand, will usher in the “future of sustainable hydrogen society”. On September 7th, the brand will unveil a number of other applications of the hydrogen fuel cell technology. Hyundai is also planning to showcase the hydrogen use for fleets.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Hyundai Sees Electrification Of All Commercial Vehicles By 2028

Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) announced Hydrogen Wave, representing the Group's plans for a new 'wave' of hydrogen-based products and technologies toward a hydrogen society. The Group aims to extend hydrogen energy utilization to broader areas of industries and sectors by 2040. It aims to launch a next-generation fuel cell...
EconomyPocket-lint.com

Hyundai outlines future hydrogen plans, revised fuel cell coming in 2023

(Pocket-lint) - Hyundai is investing a lot in hydrogen. Having prototyped the Hyundai ix35 with a fuel cell in 2013 and more recently the Nexo, plans to offer hydrogen as a viable alternative to battery electric continue apace. Hyundai, talking at its Hydrogen Wave forum, outlined ambitions to be able...
EconomyTop Speed

Could Hyundai bring Hydrogen back in style?

Hydrogen was declared by many to be a lost cause and a waste of time and money. However, Hyundai has apparently been investing a lot of both of those things in the advancement of hydrogen. Coming September 7th, Hyundai will release something pretty significant. Once upon a time, it seemed...
EconomyCNET

Hyundai bets big on hydrogen, announces Vision 2040 plan

The Hyundai Motor Group just placed a big bet on hydrogen as the zero-emissions fuel of the future, announcing its Hydrogen Vision 2040 roadmap, a new generation of fuel cell technologies and some very out-of-the-box hydrogen-powered concepts. Seeing commercial applications as the best place to get started, HMG also announced plans to become the first automaker to apply fuel cell tech to all of its commercial vehicle models by the year 2028.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Hyundai to go all-electric in Europe in 2035

Petrol and diesel cars to be replaced by zero-emissions equivalents; three new hydrogen EVs due by 2025. Hyundai will stop selling petrol and diesel vehicles in Europe from 2035 as part of an overarching goal to achieve global carbon-neutrality by 2045. The brand has detailed the 'three pillars' of its...
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell vision: Price parity with BEVs by 2030, sports car, cargo drones, much more

Hyundai early Monday announced that it plans to achieve a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle price point comparable to that of a battery electric vehicle by 2030. That was just one aspect of a grand Hydrogen Wave vision that includes new-generation fuel-cell hardware, plans to apply fuel-cell tech to all of its commercial-vehicle models by 2028, and an exhibition of a fuel-cell sports car co-developed with Rimac, an innovative e-Bogie concept for electrifying trucks, fuel-cell emergency and rescue vehicles, and the idea of bringing fuel-cell tech to “all types of mobility,” as well as homes, buildings, and other energy solutions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy