Alpine County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-09 12:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds Tonight and Friday An cold front will begin to trigger showers and thunderstorms this evening through Friday. The best potential will be along the cold front from about 2-9am Friday morning from roughly north of Highway 50 through the Tahoe Basin, Northeast California, and western Nevada. Storms will likely produce light amounts of rainfall and brief downpours with a few dry lightning strikes possible. Some locally brief heavy rains (0.20-0.30") are possible mainly across portions of northern Lassen and northern Washoe counties. All storms will be capable of producing gusty outflow winds to 40 mph. Storms will wind down in the afternoon and mostly be out of the region by sundown Friday. Gusty winds will also materialize behind the front with gusts in the 25 to 40 mph range on Friday. This will bring choppy conditions to area lakes along with enhanced fire danger and travel difficulties for high profile vehicles. Smoke impacts will remain downwind of the Caldor and Dixie fires. Smoke and haze should clear in across most areas by Friday as increasing winds promote smoke dispersion. Smoke impacts for this weekend are uncertain and will depend on fire activity after this system passes.

