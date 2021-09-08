All Eyes on Raiders Offensive Line

I mentioned this yesterday and I’ll mention this again.

Massive pressure is on the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line this season.

The Silver and Black lost right tackle Trent Brown via a trade to the New England Patriots, lost All-Pro center Rodney Hudson via a trade to the Arizona Cardinals, and traded away 2014 third-round pick Gabe Jackson to the Seattle Seahawks.

As of Aug. 24, the current first-string offensive line looks like the following:

Left tackle: Kolton Miller

Left guard: Richie Incognito

Center: Andre James

Right guard: Denzelle Good

Right tackle: Alex Leatherwood

Leatherwood is the lone rookie in the starting offensive line. He was also the 2021 first-round draft pick for the Raiders.

A complete overhaul of the offensive line means realistically speaking, no one truly knows what the line can do until the Week 1 game on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The blocking has to be there upfront in order for running backs Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, and fullback Alec Ingold to be able to penetrate the front line and break out for big runs.

On passing plays, the offensive line must protect quarterback Derek Carr and give him as much protection as possible. Carr can’t get the ball off he’s constantly getting pressured or worse, sacked.

The pressure is on for the young offensive line. The Raiders' offensive success will depend on whether the Silver and Black offensive line delivers or not.

