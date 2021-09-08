CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

All Eyes on Raiders Offensive Line

By Hikaru Kudo
Posted by 
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

I mentioned this yesterday and I’ll mention this again.

Massive pressure is on the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line this season.

The Silver and Black lost right tackle Trent Brown via a trade to the New England Patriots, lost All-Pro center Rodney Hudson via a trade to the Arizona Cardinals, and traded away 2014 third-round pick Gabe Jackson to the Seattle Seahawks.

As of Aug. 24, the current first-string offensive line looks like the following:

Left tackle: Kolton Miller

Left guard: Richie Incognito

Center: Andre James

Right guard: Denzelle Good

Right tackle: Alex Leatherwood

Leatherwood is the lone rookie in the starting offensive line. He was also the 2021 first-round draft pick for the Raiders.

A complete overhaul of the offensive line means realistically speaking, no one truly knows what the line can do until the Week 1 game on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The blocking has to be there upfront in order for running backs Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, and fullback Alec Ingold to be able to penetrate the front line and break out for big runs.

On passing plays, the offensive line must protect quarterback Derek Carr and give him as much protection as possible. Carr can’t get the ball off he’s constantly getting pressured or worse, sacked.

The pressure is on for the young offensive line. The Raiders' offensive success will depend on whether the Silver and Black offensive line delivers or not.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@ HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

Comments / 0

RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
166
Followers
599
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Arizona Cardinals#The Seattle Seahawks#Kenyan#Las Vegas Raiders#Raiders Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Three Players On Raiders Offense Who May Struggle Monday Night

On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders will take the field for their first game of the 2021 NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens. This will be a very intriguing matchup and it should be a close game. With the talent bursting at the seams on the Ravens’ offense, the Raiders’ offense itself is going to have to keep up if they want any shot at victory come Monday. Here are three offensive players who might struggle against the Ravens.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Raiders/Ravens Preview: All Eyes On Jackson

As fans scramble to lock in their Sunday afternoon plans, the Raiders are hard at work. Lamar Jackson stands in the way. While he insists that the league still has yet to figure him out, the numbers may tell a different story. Around FPC. Featured: 20 Years On: The Five...
GamblingPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sphinx at Las Vegas casino sports Raiders eye patch

LAS VEGAS — Raiders fever continues to swell before the team’s NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Even a sphinx is rocking the silver and black. The Great Sphinx of Giza replica, located outside the Luxor Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, was sporting a pirate patch over one of its eyes, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens under center offensive attack could take Raiders, NFL by surprise

To start the 2018 regular season, Marty Morhinweg was the offensive coordinator and Joe Flacco was the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson took over quarterback duties following an injury to Flacco’s hip. The results could be described many ways: electric, exciting. . . but also erratic. Baltimore...
NFLRaiders

Pick Six: How will the Raiders offense handle a stout Ravens defense?

The Raiders begin their 2021 season with a difficult matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Obviously, the biggest storyline at play is how to stop the Ravens dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson accounted for nearly 5,000 yards of total offense last season, but he will have a tough task of going against a Raiders' rejuvenated defense headed by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. They've also added a combination of young rising stars and veteran leadership in Yannick Ngakoue﻿, Solomon Thomas﻿, Casey Hayward Jr. and Gerald McCoy﻿. There will be a lot of components that will contribute to who leaves Allegiant Stadium with their first win of the season.
NFLSB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt’s Fiancee, Dani Rhodes, Reacts To Massive Contract News

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally locked down star pass rusher T.J. Watt with a longterm contract. After it looked like the deal might not get done before the 2021 season kicked off, Pittsburgh made Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The Steelers offered him a four-year, $112 million deal.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy