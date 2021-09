Hindsight is the only perfect view of things; in times of crisis, we ought only be judged by how we performed based on what we knew at the time. However, Time magazine apparently rated Bridget Weiss’ performance as superintendent of the Juneau School District in the time as pandemic quite highly, naming her to a list of 29 personnel from teachers and bus drivers to librarians and principals in America’s schools who led their charges through the coronavirus pandemic.