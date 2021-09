GLORY 78 will see an old legend look to make his comeback, plus three GLORY title fights will be contested live from Rotterdam, Netherlands this September 4. At GLORY 78, can the legendary Badr Hari return to form against the towering Arkadiusz Wrzosek. Also, Artem Vakhitov will look to recapture the light heavyweight title and take revenge against the surging Alex Pereira.