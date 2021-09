Blistered plum and elderberry aromas are woven through charcoal-smoked meats and cracked pepper on the savory nose of this bottling. There's heft to the mouthfeel, with violet, boysenberry jam and roasted meat flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93. Price. Variety. Petite Sirah. Winery. Peachy Canyon. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.