Smoked berry, soy and crumbled flower aromas show on the nose of this blend of 45% Syrah, 35% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Petite Verdot and 10% Grenache. It's clean and focused if still young on the palate, where brawny black currant, lavender and allspice flavors are wrapped in grippy tannins. Matt Kettmann.