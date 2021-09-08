Weekend Sedona adventure

Maximizing your time outdoors should be number one on your to-do list this summer, and there is no better way to enjoy the open air than on a river trip. Unplugging from reality and floating down a scenic river is paradise and there is no better time to do it. While the time spent on the water is idyllic, preparing and packing can be tricky. A trip spent on or by the river requires high-quality and durable gear that will give you peace of mind knowing your belongings are safe and dry. YETI's selection of waterproof luggage does just that, with everything you need to make the most out of your trip no matter where it takes you. Whether you plan to go rafting, canoeing, tubing or kayaking, make sure you have the right gear to take your adventures further. To learn more about what you need for an adventurous river trip this summer, read on below.