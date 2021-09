One of the conversations that takes place in my house on repeat is about what our baby will wear for Halloween. She’ll be the perfect age — 7 months — to really be dressed up, and as we’ve discussed with her, Halloween is the ideal holiday, since you can never be disappointed by seeing people dressed up. It’s a holiday you can make as scary or as sweet as you desire, and you’re not putting up expectations for something grand like sometimes happens around the winter holidays.

