Restoring power to thousands of homes in New Orleans and surrounding parishes could take days or even weeks, after Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana and knocked out all eight electricity transmission lines powering the region, including a critical tower that collapsed near the Mississippi River.More than 1.1 million homes and businesses are without power in Louisiana and Mississippi, according to governor John Bel Edwards, after the storm’s “catastrophic damage” broke down more than 2,000 miles of power lines and 216 substations, according to Entergy, the company that powers much of the state.Entergy New Orleans, which provides the city...

