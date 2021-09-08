A Ceramic Skill-Building Activity that Checks Learning and Boosts Creativity

The advancement of technology is a concern for those who own businesses and are seeking to invest in top talent. Many media outlets have recently addressed the growing worry of a skills gap created by these advancements. The future is unknown for many regarding their careers. Even more so for our youth. Intelligence and talent have proved to come from all over the globe. Given the right opportunity, ideas and solutions can come from the most unexpected regions of the world. Employers and educators alike can work together to help close this gap. Starting with our education system and then requirements from employers for traits that go beyond a book. Below are some ways that may be useful in closing this gap and preparing for a brighter future for our youth and businesses.