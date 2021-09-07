Megan Rapinoe And Sue Bird's Relationship Timeline Is Actual Goals

Is anything more charming than watching two Olympians embrace after snagging medals? “No!” shout Megan Rapinoe- and Sue Bird-adoring fans everywhere. “No there is not!” If you’re just getting into this iconic (and athletic) duo’s romance, I’ll spare you the condescending, “I liked them before they were cool” spiel and just welcome you to the party. And if you aren’t already fans of this queer athlete power couple, a brief look at Megan Rapino and Sue Bird’s relationship timeline will leave you on the floor in a pile of your own happy tears — I promise.