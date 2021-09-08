Ryan Miller Secures A Spot On The 2022 Olympics

The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Erik Gudbranson to a one-year contract worth $1.95M. Michael Stone is also on his way back on a one-year deal worth $750K. Gudbranson, 29, has become something of a joke among analytics-leaning fans because of his brutal possession statistics but seems to keep getting opportunities because of his size, draft pedigree and a short stretch of success with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 6-5, right-handed shot defenseman was the third-overall pick in 2010 and has played in 563 regular-season games to this point, but not many of them have been very productive. Gudbranson has just 77 points in those games, while racking up 640 penalty minutes and 1,330 hits.