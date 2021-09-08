CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ryan Miller Secures A Spot On The 2022 Olympics

By Brett Alan
Posted by 
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Miller was a standout goalie for years on the Buffalo Sabres. He's represented the United States in the Olympics already...and this year, he's going back. There is no question in most Buffalo Sabres fans' minds that Miller deserves a permanent spot on the team. He is the winningest American-born goalie in NHL history. Now, many of you are saying, "I thought Ryan Miller retired from hockey this year. How come he's still on the Olympic team?"

wbuf.com

Comments / 0

92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kelly
Person
Ryan Miller
Person
Todd Reirden
Person
Thurman Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#The Buffalo Sabres#American#Nhl Com#U S Olympic#Nashville Predators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLaudacy.com

Ryan Miller named an assistant coach for Team USA in Winter Olympics

(WGR 550) – Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller has been named an assistant coach for Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics this February in Beijing, China. Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins will serve as the head coach for the United States. Other assistants on his staff are John Hynes of the Nashville Predators, former New York Rangers head coach Dan Quinn and Penguins assistant coach Todd Reirden.
HockeyUSA Hockey

Hynes, Quinn, Reirden and Miller Tabbed Men’s Olympic Assistant Coaches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – John Hynes (Warwick, R.I.), David Quinn (Cranston, R.I.), Todd Reirden (Deerfield, Ill.) and Ryan Miller (East Lansing, Mich.) will serve as assistant coaches to head coach Mike Sullivan for the 2022 Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team it was announced today by USA Hockey. “We've got a...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Letang Sends Clear Message to Management

Kris Letang has spent his entire NHL career playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and while he only has one season left on his contract, the veteran defenseman has recently made one thing clear to management, he wants to retire a member of the Penguins. Letang has a decorated trophy case...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames sign defensemen Erik Gudbranson, Michael Stone to one-year deals

The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Erik Gudbranson to a one-year contract worth $1.95M. Michael Stone is also on his way back on a one-year deal worth $750K. Gudbranson, 29, has become something of a joke among analytics-leaning fans because of his brutal possession statistics but seems to keep getting opportunities because of his size, draft pedigree and a short stretch of success with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 6-5, right-handed shot defenseman was the third-overall pick in 2010 and has played in 563 regular-season games to this point, but not many of them have been very productive. Gudbranson has just 77 points in those games, while racking up 640 penalty minutes and 1,330 hits.
NHLNBC Sports

Philly's fight — er, passion — has Brassard pumped to play in front of Flyers fans

Derick Brassard has played in 117 career playoff games. Six of them have come in Philadelphia. He has not forgotten the atmosphere. During the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Brassard and Alain Vigneault's Rangers squared off against the Flyers in the first round. New York eliminated the Flyers in seven games and went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, where it loss to the Kings. In the first-round series, the Rangers lost two of three games at the Wells Fargo Center but won three of four at Madison Square Garden, including the decisive Game 7.
NHLNBC Sports

Buffalo Sabres 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. Over the next month we’ll be examining best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Buffalo Sabres. 2020-21 Season Review. •...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk

Shawn Simpson: The Ottawa Senators have made it know that they have offered Brady Tkachuk an eight-year deal. Have been told that Tkachuk loves it in Ottawa and would consider signing an eight-year deal. Money is what will determine that. Believe the sides will keep working on trying to get...
NHLphillyhockeynow.com

Ryan’s Roundup: Offer sheet revenge, Olympics update, Eichel to Montreal?

Welcome to Ryan’s Roundup, our roundup of links on Philly Hockey Now as well as other sites around the National Hockey Now network. Come back every day to stay up to date on the latest news and happenings around the Philadelphia Flyers and NHL!. Flyers News & Rumors. Wade Allison...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

7 New Jersey Devils Players Who Will Fight For Olympic Spots

The NHL announced on Friday they were officially going to Beijing to take part in the 2022 Olympic Games. NHL players have been waiting for this announcement, and now we get to speculate which New Jersey Devils players could represent their country in the Olympics. There aren’t a lot of...
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Friedman Suggests Bozak to Penguins; Eichel for Gibson?

The Matrix 4 trailer dropped on Thursday, and it may be the best minute I spent this week. Elliotte Friedman reported that Tyler Bozak has narrowed his choices to a couple of teams and wondering if the Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the choices. He also stirred the NHL trade chatter on Tomas Hertl. We opined the Penguins core is being tasked to save themselves in a “show me” year. Did Anaheim offer John Gibson for Jack Eichel and get shot down, and our newest network beat writer asked if there is life after Marc-Andre Fleury?
NHLNHL

Ehlers ecstatic to help Denmark qualify for first Olympic spot

"It was one of the best feelings I've ever had." The excitement was still noticeable in Nikolaj Ehlers' voice more than 48 hours after he was part of a historical achievement for his home country. Thanks to victories over Slovenia, Korea, and Norway over a four-day period, Denmark will compete...
NFLchatsports.com

#DukeInTheNFL Secure NFL Roster Spots

DURHAM – Eleven former Blue Devils were named to 53-man rosters in the National Football League (NFL) in advance of the first week of the regular season which kicks off Thursday. The list of Duke's professional players includes NFL veterans Breon Borders (Tennessee Titans), Ross Cockrell (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Jamison...
NHLdenverpioneers.com

DU Alum Peter McNab To Be Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

DENVER – Peter McNab, a University of Denver alum that played three seasons for the Pioneers from 1970-1973, will be enshrined in the United States Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2021, USA Hockey announced on Thursday. McNab helped the Pioneers to three top-four NCAA...
NHLchatsports.com

Friday Habs Headlines: Jonathan Drouin on a line with Suzuki and Caufield?

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and... Jonathan Drouin on the same line? [Sportsnet]. Grading the defencemen on the Canadian teams. Where do the Habs sit without Shea Weber? [TSN]. Breaking down the Atlantic Division. [The Hockey News Podcast]. Do the Canadiens have a legitimate chance of making the playoffs this year?...

Comments / 0

Community Policy