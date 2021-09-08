New Report Reveals Impact of Burn Out and Poor Work-Life Balance
A new 18-month long study of over 10,000 frontline workers highlighting the critical state of poor staff mental health across the emergency services sector will be launched at The Emergency Services Show at the NEC in Birmingham tomorrow. The State of Mental Wellbeing on the UK Frontline report compiled by mental fitness experts, 87%, is based on confidential data taken from its innovative mental health platform throughout the course of the pandemic.www.psychreg.org
