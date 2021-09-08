CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend Police: Parents Should Monitor Child's Digital World

 5 days ago

Bend Police advise parents to monitor their children’s digital world after an incident in Bend recently. On August 29, 2021 Bend Police were contacted by a 32 year old female in Bend who said she was getting harassed on line by a male who located her business through a social media app. This harassment started Sunday, August 15, 2021. The male had contacted her through multiple platforms, even after she told him not to contact her. The man sent unsolicited nude photos to the victim and propositioned her for sexual purposes.

#Child Prostitution #Digital World #Stalking #Bend Police

