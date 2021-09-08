Make plans to attend the fire department's new building dedication Satuday

I hope everyone had a safe and happy Labor Day weekend. Several things will be happening on Saturday, Sept. 11, I hope you can get out and enjoy them. The Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken roast and showcase their new building. Meals will be available and include 1/2 chicken, potato salad and baked beans, the cost is $10. This event will take place from 11 a.m.-until the meals are gone. Stop by and check out the new building, get a meal and support RVFD.