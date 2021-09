Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. Simplicity endures. The three greatest legacy hitting milestones are the ones that need no context, explanation or acronym: 500 home runs, 3,000 hits and a .300 batting average. Only two players ever reached all three: Henry Aaron and Willie Mays. Miguel Cabrera is about to join them. Nothing better frames the genius of Cabrera’s hitting than belonging in such elite company.