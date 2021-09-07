CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Steph Curry joins crypto exchange FTX as ambassador

By Tommy Call III
 6 days ago
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for Steph Curry to get involved in the ever-rising cryptocurrency market.

Shortly after asking for advice in the crypto game on Twitter, the Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard struck a new deal as an ambassador for a crypto exchange.

Joe Pompilano of Huddle Up first reported Curry has agreed to a long-term deal with FTX Trading Limited as a global ambassador. FTX serves as a trading platform for different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

According to Pompilano, Curry will receive an equity stake in the company as a part of his new deal. FTX will also make an annual charitable contribution to Steph and Ayesha Curry’s family foundation, Eat. Play. Learn.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable player will join Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady as ambassadors for FTX.

Curry was recently active in the NFT market, purchasing a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. The 33-year-old changed his Twitter profile avatar to a picture of the Bored Ape NFT.

#Ftx#Cryptocurrency#The Golden State Warriors#Btc#Joepompliano#Ftx Official#Pompilano#Super Bowl#Nft#The Ftx Team#Ftx Global Ambassador#Warriors Wire
