Humboldt's varsity volleyball team climbed to 8-2 overall on the season by sweeping Manson-Northwest Webster and Storm Lake in a non-conference triangular in Humboldt Tuesday night, Sept. 7. The Wildcats defeated MNW 25-23 and 25-8. Humboldt won 25-18 and 25-9 over Storm Lake. Humboldt will compete in the Spencer Invitational...