CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Boston Celtics: 3 deals Cs should pursue using their $17M TPE

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 26: Christian Wood #35 of the Houston Rockets reacts after his dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Moda Center on December 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpe#Cs#The Houston Rockets#Moda Center#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Al Horford traded to Charlotte in recent B/R piece

Boston Celtics fans, if you are over the moon about Al Horford being back in the fold, Bleacher Report is here to whip you into an anxious frenzy. With one guaranteed year left on his contract, Horford is far from a keeper at this point, especially after taking his talents to Philadelphia following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. That could change quickly with winning, but Horford likely isn’t the next Celtic to land a contract extension after President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens locked down the team’s core this offseason.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Celtics icon Paul Pierce reveals Kevin Garnett’s true feelings about decade-long Ray Allen beef

It’s been nearly 10 years since Ray Allen turned his back on the Boston Celtics to join LeBron James and the Miami Heat. His ex-Celtics teammates have since held a grudge on Allen for his betrayal, but it looks like this decade-long beef could soon come to an end. Celtics icon Paul Pierce recently hinted […] The post Celtics icon Paul Pierce reveals Kevin Garnett’s true feelings about decade-long Ray Allen beef appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAWILX-TV

Celtics and Knicks Make Deal

-BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics have finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Cs steal Damian Lillard from Portland in B/R’s latest trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers stands on the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Rajon Rondo LAL signing opens the door for IT to sign with Cs

While Rajon Rondo rejoined a 17x championship-winning team he had previously reached the promised land with, that team was not the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers were the winners of the Rondo sweepstakes after the floor general was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. Traded from the Los Angeles Clippers along with Patrick Beverley, both guards have since been shuffled off the Grizz roster with Beverley now in Minnesota.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Offseason Photo Of Jayson Tatum Is Going Viral

The Boston Celtics are expecting Jayson Tatum to carry much of the load for them next season. It seems the young star is getting physically ready for the task. In recent offseason photos, Tatum can be seen working out in the gym. The two-time All-Star is pictured performing lunges and goblet squats, and while it’s not clear what dumbbells he’s using for the first exercise, he’s got a 100-pounder in his hands for the second.
NBAESPN

Former Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall joins Cleveland Cavaliers on 1-year deal, agents say

The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with center Tacko Fall, his agents -- Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes -- told The Athletic. Fall, 25, spent his first two NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaging 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 26 total appearances. At 7-foot-5, he became an instant fan favorite in Boston, generating chants for playing time and standing ovations when he entered games.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 potential surprise starters for 2021-22 Cs

The Boston Celtics have sent out and brought in more names than the NBA’s media group has given them credit for. The 2018-19 team is no more than a skeleton, and last season’s team has departed for the most part. Considering how the Cs’ season ended, it’s understandable why Brad...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 underrated “must-see” games in 2021-2022

The NBA schedule has finally been released and everyone is looking forward to the 2021 NBA season after how the offseason unfolded. With the moves that the Boston Celtics have made, the roster looks very different than the one they ran out against the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 postseason.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 former players still unsigned in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Following an early postseason exit, the Boston Celtics spent the 2021 NBA offseason retooling their roster. Their moves have certainly been interesting, with the team making a handful of trades for players like Al Horford, Josh Richardson, and Juancho Hernangomez. They were also busy in free agency by adding household names like Dennis Schröder and Enes Kanter while agreeing to extensions with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III. For now, fans can only speculate about hypothetical lineup combinations from their new head coach in Ime Udoka, who has taken over for Brad Stevens, the man who will now pull the strings in the front office.
NBAUSA Today

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 53

The Boston Celtics have more retired jerseys than any other team in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean the rest of their jerseys have little history of interest tied to them. In fact, with 17 titles to their name and decades of competitive basketball played in them, their unretired jersey numbers pack in some of the most history not hanging from the rafters of any team in the league. To that end, we have launched our accounting of that history, with every player in every jersey worn by more than one Celtics player in the storied franchise’s history accounted for.
NBAPosted by
NESN

NBA Twitter Outraged After Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Left Off Rankings

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. There are a lot of Jaylen Brown stans on social media. The popular website Hoops Hype had its shooting guard rankings go viral Monday,...
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Ranking Dennis Schroder’s deal among top 5 biggest FA steals

Boston Celtics Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. Make no mistake, Boston Celtics fans: Brad Stevens aced his first offseason as President of Basketball Operations. What he was able to do with limited resources to make the roster better is wildly commendable. Locking down your core is the new...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat Conference Roundup: A look at the Boston Celtics

If everything goes according to plan, the Miami Heat should be one of the best teams in the East this year. That doesn’t mean there is no competition, though. The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are both expected to be towards the top of the conference. Meanwhile, there should be some stiff competition throughout as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy