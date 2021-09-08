CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Great American Order: The KKK on Delmarva in the 1920s with Phil Hesser, Ph.D.

By Spy Desk
talbotspy.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Revival of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in 1915, Klan organizer J.H. Hawkins made his way across Delmarva in the early 1920s, lecturing about “The Truth about the Ku Klux Klan” and forming local klans across Delmarva. By examining the newspapers of the time, this three-week class will focus on the impact of “Birth of a Nation” in the national climate of the early 20th Century and the revival of the Klan; the role of J.H. Hawkins on the growth of the Delmarva Klan in the twenties; and the opponents of the Klan and their role in its decline. Choose between ZOOM classes or RECORDED, 3 Sessions, Wednesdays Sept 15, 22, 29 from 1 to 2:30 pm $30.

