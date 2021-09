Made Possible by Grants, Partnerships and the Stormwater Utility. MOUNT VERNON – In 2016, the City of Mount Vernon started taking steps to address the Kokosing River corridor along Ariel-Foundation Park and Phillips Drive. With the aid of the ODNR Scenic Rivers Program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. EPA, Ohio EPA, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, Shade Tree and Beautification Commission, Ariel Foundation, Foundation Park Conservancy and the Mount Vernon Stormwater Utility, the City identified three areas of degraded habitat and active erosion along the scenic Kokosing River. In March of this year the City started construction along three areas of the Kokosing River for both habitat improvement and river bank stability, which were completed by Environmental Remediation Contractor, and Tucson Inc. in June.