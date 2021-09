After giving fans a glimpse at his debut album with a slew of singles, Tony Romera has finally unveiled his highly anticipated Introspection LP via Monstercat. Spanning 16 tracks, Romera's Introspection is a treat for longtime fans and new listeners alike. He effortlessly flows between genres, refusing to be confined by the house music that has defined him over the course of his career. The album is a reflective look at his influences up until this point, drawing inspiration from the likes of Daft Punk, 90s hip-hop, and punk music, all of which he cherished growing up.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO