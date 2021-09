Navigating the markets can be a tough task these days. According to the stock market capitalization to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, today’s U.S. stock market is 100% overvalued. But even though you can disagree with the extent, most will agree the U.S. stock market is far from cheap at the moment. In these circumstances, the best thing you can do is to track investment gurus. That is why we are bringing you a list of Cathie Wood stocks today, which you can use to spruce up your portfolio.