SF’s Late Night Muni Subway Service Returns October 2

The SFMTA plans to extend Muni Metro service in the subway to midnight as part of our ongoing rail recovery and COVD-19 Muni service expansion starting Saturday, October 2. Monday through Saturday, last trains will depart their terminals before midnight and will reach the end of the subway tunnel, in either direction, by midnight. The last eastbound Muni Metro train will depart daily at 11:50 p.m. and last westbound train at 12:00 a.m.