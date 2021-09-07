AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers, T.J. Watt

Bengals first-round rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase believes the drops that plagued him throughout the preseason were a matter of concentration and he has put the issue behind him. “I would just say it’s a lack of concentration. That’s all it was,” Chase said, via Bengals.com. “If you look back at it, I jumped in the air when the ball got to me. My eyes weren’t concentrating on the ball. I didn’t keep still, so that makes my eye adjustment for the ball move around and now my eyes get lazy where the balls coming in from.”