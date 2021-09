Vitor Belfort is aiming high following his knockout win over Evander Holyfield this Saturday night on FITE TV pay-per-view (PPV). Belfort, who came out swinging in just his second professional boxing match, ended up stopping Holyfield on the feet in the very first round. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was expected to win after Holyfield filled in for Oscar De La Hoya just last week, but Belfort made it look too easy.