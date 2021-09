You have to admit it, we have some pretty bad drivers in North Dakota. People that never learned how to use a blinker. Drivers who didn't know you can turn right on red (as long as there's no sign restricting it). People who regularly drive 10 to 15 miles UNDER the speed limit, I love those people. The driver who's first at a stop light but doesn't pay attention when the light turns green (you have a civic duty to pay attention if you're first in line). The annoying driver who doesn't use his or her cruise control on the highway, and you end up having to pass them over and over, and I won't even get how clueless everybody is at a roundabout. YIKES!