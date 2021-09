Brian Bell shoots against Spain during the men's wheelchair basketball semifinal at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Sept. 3, 2021 in Tokyo. Team USA kept its hopes of defending its Paralympic title alive in men’s wheelchair basketball when it defeated Spain 66-52 in the first semifinal on Friday at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The game marked a rematch of the Paralympic gold-medal game from five years ago in Rio, which the U.S. won by a nearly identical score of 68-52. “It’s been the greatest honor of my career to say that I can lead Team USA,” said captain and four-time ParalympianSteve Serio following the victory. “This is a special group, down to every player, down to the staff that we have, and the people supporting us behind the scenes.”