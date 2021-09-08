CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia leads global working gas capacity additions by 2025

By GlobalData Energy
offshore-technology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobalData’s latest report, ‘Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Underground Gas Storage, 2021-2025 – Gazprom to Drive Global Working Gas Capacity Growth’ indicates that global working gas capacity of underground gas storage sites is expected to grow by 14%, from 16.8 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in 2021 to 19.2 tcf by 2025.

www.offshore-technology.com

