Bozeman, MT

Finally… A Beer Garden at Bobcat Stadium Bozeman

By Michael Foth
Montana Talks
Montana Talks
 7 days ago
College football kicked off over the weekend and thousands of Bobcat fans across the Treasure State either made the road trip to Laramie, or watched the game on screen. The Cats played hard against the NCAA Division I Pokes, ultimately losing the game 19-16 at the nearly sold-out match at War-Memorial Stadium.

Montana Talks

Bobcats Athletic Facility Announced Official Opening Date

This facility has been a long time coming and it's looking to be absolutely gorgeous when it's officially finished. Montana State Athletics announced that the grand opening of their Bobcat Athletics Complex will debut officially Friday, October 8th at 4 PM. This facility if you don't know is situated at the North End of Bobcat Stadium and will house not only football coaches, players, and training but will be home to other Bobcat Athletics as well.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

What Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Has a MT Governor for a Grandpa?

We are counting the days until the premiere of season 4 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone." Season 4 is going to be extra special for us Montana fans of the show. As the show was filmed entirely here in western Montana. I can already tell that I am going to be paying more attention to the sets and backdrops more than ever before in my tv viewing career. Pointing out familiar landmarks and businesses. Possibly even familiar faces as extras in the show. But, more than anything, I am excited to see some of our favorite characters from the show return to Montana. After the way season 3 ended, we are still concerned with which characters will return. According to the latest trailer for season 4, I can rest assured that one of my favorites will be retuning. I'm talking about non other than Rip Wheeler (a.k.a Cole Hauser.")
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Warrior Taste Fest in Bozeman Friday, Last Chance for Tickets

You've stil got some time to get your tickets for the Warrior Taste Fest taking place this Friday night in Bozeman. I know I'm looking forward to being there myself. What is Warrior Taste Fest all about? Imagine tracking down some of your favorite artists, breweries, distilleries, and eateries in Montana and then enjoying them all in one shot. That's exactly what is taking place in Bozeman once again this year.
BOZEMAN, MT
Griz
Montana Talks

ESPN Features Awesome Video of Coach Hauck Celebration After Win

How great was Saturday's win if you're a Griz fan? There's a good chance you haven't even come down from the high yet! What a game - and what an upset! I asked around the halls on Friday for a couple score predictions and they seemed to be in line with what the experts were thinking when they had the Griz as 22-point underdogs. But that's why you play the games - you just never know!
BASKETBALL
Montana Talks

Montana State University Announces Face Mask Requirement

In a press release sent out Thursday, Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced that a face mask or face covering will be required in every instructional space inside buildings on campus. The announcement comes after students and staff have already completed two full days of classes of the fall...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

[VIDEO] Dustin Lynch Pulls Montana State Bobcat Fan on Stage

It's safe to say that Bozeman and the surrounding area is Bobcat Country. Things didn't go as planned on Saturday night at Headwaters Country Jam outside of Three Forks, Montana. Rain and lightning prompted organizers to evacuate the venue due to safety concerns shorty before country artist Craig Morgan was scheduled to take the stage.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

There May Be Hope: What the Rain Means for Montana Ranchers

We finally had a glimmer of hope in what has been one of the most challenging and frustrating years ever. The heat and drought have taken an unprecedented toll on Montana. I was hauling hay yesterday out of the field and thought that this might be the most expensive load on that trailer I've ever had. The rain last week will help until the fall with some late grass, but winter will be another hurdle. Many ranchers like myself will be forced to cut back herd size this fall, but you have to learn to roll with the punches. Hay is really hard to come by, and if you do find it, it's almost impossible to pencil it out. You wouldn't think that something as simple as an inch of rain could be better than a visit to a shrink, but in Montana it is. Just the attitude of "now we are going to have a chance" has really lifted the spirits of many.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

A Montana Park Ranger You Have Got to See

When the park ranger asked the crowd gathered outside if they had ever visited the Little Bighorn Battlefield before, I think I was the only person that had been there. But I had never seen a presentation, shall we say, performance, like this. I had a couple of friends from...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana College Offers Up Beer Brewing Academy Courses

When you think of a day in the life of a college student, you always tend to fall back on the stereotypes. The steady diet of ramen noodles and late nights partying. But, what if your college courses had a curriculum about brewing beer and not just drinking beer? I mean, C'mon man! What college student is not considering themselves somewhat of an expert when it comes to the topic of beer?
KALISPELL, MT
Montana Talks

Missoula Scheels Shows Off New Arcade Games and Bowling Lanes

The countdown to the new Scheels store opening in Missoula is now under two months. There's been a few instances where we've shared the details about all the cool stuff that you'll find inside the store - including a 10-foot-tall Sasquatch that will greet you at the door and hunting trophies that locals have submitted to be on display.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

“American Idol” Auditions in Montana Opening Soon Via Zoom

If you know a Montana singer looking to get their chance in the spotlight and a shot at making it big- "American Idol" auditions are soon opening up in Montana via Zoom. The auditions are opening up as American Idol gets ready to enter their 20th season. Has it really been 20 years of American Idol? (Old guy weighing in)
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

