This 3-Mile Trail In South Carolina Leads To A 50-Foot Waterfall And A Scenic Forest Service Road
Is there any better way to spend a day with perfect weather than by chasing waterfalls through the forest in South Carolina? Go ahead and pull those hiking shoes out of the closet and head for a trail not many people seek out but that leads to a beautiful, enormous waterfall billowing in a nose dive over a cliff full of stair-stepped ledges – in the middle of the forest.
The trail to Sid’s Falls is three miles round trip and has a total elevation gain of 393 feet. Learn more about the trail and see photos from hikers who’ve already checked out this waterfall and trail with a visit to AllTrails.com.
When you’re finished exploring the Sid’s Falls trail, head approximately ten miles to the northeast and check out this short trail that leads to a waterfall that etches the number SIX into the stone as the water falls over the ledge.
Address: Sids Falls Trail, Damascus Church Rd, Long Creek, SC 29658, USA
