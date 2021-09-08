CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 3-Mile Trail In South Carolina Leads To A 50-Foot Waterfall And A Scenic Forest Service Road

By Robin Jarvis
Is there any better way to spend a day with perfect weather than by chasing waterfalls through the forest in South Carolina? Go ahead and pull those hiking shoes out of the closet and head for a trail not many people seek out but that leads to a beautiful, enormous waterfall billowing in a nose dive over a cliff full of stair-stepped ledges – in the middle of the forest.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fG7B_0bpnIgKe00
Sid's Falls has the potential to be added to your list of favorites in the Palmetto State.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6DUp_0bpnIgKe00
To get here, you'll first travel to Long Creek, South Carolina, to locate the trailhead.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgYFU_0bpnIgKe00
It follows an old Forest Service Road known as Opposum Creek Road.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pev7R_0bpnIgKe00
The trail meanders in and out of a full canopy of trees and even passes through a perfectly green meadow that, in the spring and summer, is often filled with wildflowers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6wg0_0bpnIgKe00
So keep your eyes on the prize when you're led off the forest service road and then find yourself...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Od5Rh_0bpnIgKe00
holding on for dear life as you make a very steep ascent down to the waterfall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDXr9_0bpnIgKe00
You'll agree the second you lay eyes on Sid's Falls and those ribbons of water that flow seamlessly down the ledges.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOsx3_0bpnIgKe00
Sid's Falls is reportedly named for a teacher in Oconee County where the waterfall is located. Sid Ballenger is credited along with two friends with writing the first waterfall chasing guidebook to Oconee County waterfalls.

The trail to Sid’s Falls is three miles round trip and has a total elevation gain of 393 feet. Learn more about the trail and see photos from hikers who’ve already checked out this waterfall and trail with a visit to AllTrails.com.

When you’re finished exploring the Sid’s Falls trail, head approximately ten miles to the northeast and check out this short trail that leads to a waterfall that etches the number SIX into the stone as the water falls over the ledge.

Address: Sids Falls Trail, Damascus Church Rd, Long Creek, SC 29658, USA

