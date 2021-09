Texas has banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. NPR reports that the State of Texas has officially banned any and all abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. The law makes it possible for anyone to sue those who assist in a woman getting an abortion, "...including those who give a woman a ride to a clinic or provide financial assistance in obtaining an abortion. Private citizens who bring these suits don't need to show any connection to those they are suing." And, as that is going on, the United States Supreme Court is set to review the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could ultimately let states ban abortion altogether.