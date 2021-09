West Rowan (10-2, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in the South Piedmont Conference with a 25-18, 25-12 and 25-14 win against Concord on Thursday. Kelcie Love had 13 kills. Maia Gaeta had eight kills. Madelyn VonCannon had eight kills and 12 digs. Anna Blackledge had six kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Brooke Kennerly had 11 digs. Ashlee Ennis had 23 digs and three aces. Noe Gaeta had 35 assists and 13 digs.