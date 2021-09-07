EPPD Pulls Rifle From Car But People Are More Worried About Dog In Video
If you've ever wondered what place humans hold in their heart for man's best friend, this video should tell you everything. The video was posted on FitFam on Instagram a couple of days ago and the funniest thing about this very tense situation is the comments from people who watched the video and only had one question and it wasn't about the rifle being pulled from a vehicle by El Paso Police Department officers.krod.com
