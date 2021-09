In April, the Ohio Department of Education, or ODE, announced all students attending Ohio public schools will receive free meals throughout the 2021-22 school year. Brigette Hires, director of the Office of Nutrition for ODE, said the program is a continuation of the Seamless Summer Option, which provides free lunches to grade school students throughout summer break. The Seamless Summer Option is normally available in areas where at least 50% of children qualify for free and reduced meals, she said.