Agriculture

Volume and Prices Increasing in Sask Cattle Market

By David Zammit
discoverestevan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaskatchewan's auction ring for cattle continues to be a busy place as some prices begin to rise. "The markets are up year-over-year about 30 per cent," Natasha Wilkie, a provincial cattle specialist with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture, said. "That being said we didn't have as many numbers going through the auction mart last fall."

discoverestevan.com

