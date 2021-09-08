Multiple Pursuits Lead to Arrests in Northeast Nebraska

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two people following separate pursuits in northeast Nebraska. Monday at approximately 8:45 a.m., a trooper observed a Subaru Outback speeding on Highway 20 in Dixon County. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to yield and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The vehicle fled on county roads, with speeds in excess of 75 miles per hour. The fleeing driver then failed to notice signs advising a bridge was out, drove into a construction area, and eventually came to a stop about ten feet from the drop-off of the bridge that was out. The driver was then taken into custody without further incident.