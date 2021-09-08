CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup Qualifying: Honduras vs. USA odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
 4 days ago
In the third match of the final round of 2022 World Cup Qualifying for both teams, USA takes on Honduras Wednesday. The match is slated to start at 10:30 p.m. ET at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Below, we preview the Honduras vs. USA odds and lines, and make our best World Cup qualifying bets, picks and predictions.

This will be the USA’s second road match, having disappointingly tied Canada 1-1 at home Sunday.

After going up 1-0 early in the second half, the Americans allowed a nice Canadian cross across the middle to find the back of the net. In the first match of the final round, the USA traveled and drew El Salvador 0-0.

The US has two draws in the final round, as does Honduras. Both sides plus Canada and El Salvador are the four that have drawn both of their first two matches. Honduras drew both El Salvador and Canada as well.

Honduras vs. USA: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 5:50 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Honduras +350 (bet $100 to win $350) | USA -122 (bet $122 to win $100) | Draw +215
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +125 | U: -180)

Prediction

USA 1, Honduras 1

Money line (ML)

“LEAN” to the DRAW (+215) as the best value on the money line. Both sides have played the same competition and while USA drew Canada, it did so without M Gio Reyna and M Weston McKennie.

The Americans needed that win and truly didn’t deserve it. McKennie was dismissed, and now D Sergiño Dest may be out as well as he left against Canada due to an ankle injury.

There’s no reason to believe USA can come out and win this game despite F Christian Pulisic in for the side recently placed in the top-10 of FIFA’s international rankings.

USA is the better side, but it hasn’t shown that lately.

Over/Under (O/U)

“LEAN” to the UNDER 2.5 (-180) as the better value is on the money line. Typically, I’d like the full unit bet, but I’d still only go for a half unit as the price is steep.

In the four games combined for the two sides, only 4 goals have been scored. Both teams had a scoreless match in the last week, so it’s entirely possible this one doesn’t see a single goal.

USA clearly struggled to create chances, and without key midfielders, it may once again fail to move the ball. As for Honduras, behind FC Dallas M Bryan Acosta, it has played up to its level of competition.

Given how both teams have played lately, the Under is the better bet, but the price makes me hesitant to put much on it.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

