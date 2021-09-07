CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination Needed for Seattle Sports Arenas

By Patti Banner
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You'd better get vaccinated if you plan to see any sports action in Seattle. Just like at Live Nation concerts and events, the Seahawks, Mariners, Kraken, Sounders, the University of Washington, and Washington State will all require fans attending events to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination. The mandate applies to...

newstalk870.am

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Nashville Predators' arena latest in NHL to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The NHL's Nashville Predators' home arena will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at least through Nov. 15. That makes the Predators the 14th NHL team using similar requirements. The Bridgestone Arena policy announced Monday applies to all events being held inside the facility, which includes the Country Music Association awards show Nov. 10.
NHL
KXLY

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination to be required at all WSU, UW athletic events

PULLMAN, Wash. — Fans attending Washington State University or University of Washington athletic events will soon be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The two universities announced the new policies Tuesday in conjunction with Seattle’s professional sports teams. The Seattle Seahawks, Sounders, Mariners and Kraken implemented policies that require vaccine proof at all Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park and Climate Pledge Arena events.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Hockey#American Football#Seattle Sports Arenas#Live Nation#Mariners#Kraken#Sounders#Climate Pledge Arena#Account Representative#Americans#The Nhl Hockey#Nhl#Whl
FanSided

Cleveland Browns should get an apology from the NFL

Cleveland Browns football is back. Also back is the weekly tradition of a badly blown call followed by an apology from the NFL. America is built on the idea that the individual is uniquely qualified to make the best decision for their lives. This past weekend the NFL memorialized the 9/11 attacks of 2001. America was attacked and the individual citizens of this country rallied together to support those in need.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Odd Man In: The Battle for the Final Seattle Kraken Roster Spot

Members of The Hockey Writers’ Seattle Kraken team collaborated to project the team’s opening night forward lines. Since its publication, general manager Ron Francis has thrown another hat into the ring by signing forward Riley Sheahan. Here’s the consensus THW’s Kraken team projected the lineup prior to Sheahan’s signing:. LWCRW.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL: Seattle Kraken must rise out of Golden Knights shadow

From the drop of the puck in their inaugural season, the Seattle Kraken will be caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. When the Kraken hit the ice on Oct. 12 against the Vegas Golden Knights, it will be more than just their debut game. That clash in Las Vegas will be against the closest thing they have to an expansion cousin, and a team whose first-season exploits will — unfairly or not — be the standard by which the Kraken will be judged.
NHL
Seattle Times

Photos: Washington takes on Michigan

'It’s a beautiful sight': Kraken's $80 million Northgate practice facility set for open house, public skating VIEW. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Oregon went to hallowed ground Saturday without its star player, held...
MICHIGAN STATE
chatsports.com

NHL News: Marody, Kotkov, Senators, and Daily Cap Savings

Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Cooper Marody to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the AHL. Cap Friendly: The San Jose Sharks have put Vladislav Kotkov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Senators going full capacity.
NHL
NHL

Byram Using Development Camp to Prepare for Upcoming Season

Defenseman is more comfortable at his second development camp. With 19 NHL games under his belt, defenseman Bowen Byram is using the Colorado Avalanche's 2021 development camp as a jumping off point for the upcoming season. Though he dealt with injuries in the 2020-21 campaign, the experience he had with the NHL club can help him entering the new year.
NHL
NHL

Five questions facing Vancouver Canucks

Signing Pettersson, Hughes, improving power play among issues. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Vancouver Canucks:. 1. Can they bounce back after a last-place finish in the Scotia North Division?. The Canucks were...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Fantilli, Avalanche, Tocchet

Everyone wants a piece of top 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, even those who probably don’t have a reasonable shot at him. The Ontario native made his development plans clear when he spurned the OHL for the USHL and then solidified his intent by committing to the University of Michigan last month. However, at least one team back home in Ontario is still hoping that he changes his mind. The North Bay Battalion have announced that they have acquired the OHL rights to Fantilli from the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for a package of picks. While most of the selections are conditional, Saginaw will at least land a 2022 sixth-round pick outright (not to mention the 2022 compensatory first-rounder already heading their way based on Fantilli’s “defected status.) Should North Bay’s gamble pay off, the Spirit would receive a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 second-round pick if Fantilli plays an OHL game in 2023-24 and an additional 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick if he plays any earlier. With Fantilli expected to join the Michigan Wolverines next year, it is highly unlikely that Saginaw will receive all four conditional picks. However, if the NCAA does not go as planned or if Fantilli decides to turn pro immediately after being drafted but is reassigned to the OHL, there is a slight chance that they could land those second-rounders. In reality though, Fantilli will likely shine at the college level and either be on an NHL roster or leading Michigan for one last season in 2023-24. The big scoring center is still worth the risk for North Bay, but the odds of a payoff are low.
NHL
Yardbarker

2022 NHL Draft Rankings: Baracchini’s Top 32 Preseason Rankings

The 2021 NHL Draft was different in regards to scouting and evaluating prospects. With the on-going pandemic, a number of leagues were shut down or delayed. It was hard to get a gauge on where a prospect lies in terms of rankings as players were scattered across draft boards. There was no clear-cut number one until late in the season and most of the viewings were done online instead of at the rink.
NHL
thelascopress.com

Flint Firebirds Hockey Returns, Tickets Now on Sale

The Ontario Hockey League is returning to play this fall and the Flint Firebirds are welcoming fans at the Dort Financial Center. The OHL is statistically the #1 player development league for the NHL in the world. In the last five years, the OHL has had 199 players selected in the NHL Draft which leads any other league in the world.
NHL
Arizona Sports

Pac-12 releases kickoff times for Colorado-ASU, Arizona-Oregon

The Pac-12 on Monday announced kickoff times and TV assignments for the Saturday, Sept. 25, games as conference matchups get into full swing. The Arizona State Sun Devils will host the Colorado Buffaloes at 7:30 p.m. MST, and the game will air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. No. 19 ASU...
ARIZONA STATE
fantraxhq.com

2021-22 Fantasy Hockey: 9 Defensemen Sleepers

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Defensemen may be the most difficult position to manage in fantasy leagues. There aren’t many putting up big offensive numbers so as a Manager you are often looking at players who can provide you good numbers in a few different categories. We are going to provide you with 9 defensemen sleepers who are ready for a breakout, bounce-back, or are simply under the radar.
NHL
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy